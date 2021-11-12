National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Down to $63.52

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.52, but opened at $58.00. National Vision shares last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 8,785 shares changing hands.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.72.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

