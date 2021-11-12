Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ellington Financial Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Ellington Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

EFC opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 65.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

