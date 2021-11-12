Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CERE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.83) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 61,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 71,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,304,000 after buying an additional 296,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,796,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

