CIBC Cuts Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$94.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$99.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

LIMAF opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. Linamar has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $72.96.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

