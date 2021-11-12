Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Centene (CNC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centene (NYSE: CNC) recently:

11/3/2021 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/1/2021 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.50 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,247 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,524,000 after buying an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after buying an additional 208,390 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Centene by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,299,000 after buying an additional 714,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

