Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Centene (CNC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centene (NYSE: CNC) recently:
- 11/3/2021 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 11/1/2021 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2021 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2021 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.50 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of CNC stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.83.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,524,000 after buying an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after buying an additional 208,390 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Centene by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,299,000 after buying an additional 714,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
