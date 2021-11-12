FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for FedNat in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. FedNat has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 329.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 71.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

