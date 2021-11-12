Danaher (DHR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Danaher (NYSE: DHR):

10/27/2021 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $322.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), the policy of rewarding shareholders through dividend payments, benefits from acquisition, and investment in product innovation in the quarters ahead. In third-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 11.68%, whereas sales beat the same by 3.09%. The company anticipates core revenue growth in the low to mid-teens for fourth-quarter 2021 and more than 20% for 2021. The pandemic-led tailwinds are expected to boost sales by mid to high-single digits in the fourth quarter and above 10% in 2021. However, a rise in costs and expenses can be concerning for the company. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have been increased for 2021.”

10/22/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $334.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DHR stock opened at $304.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $217.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,269,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,261,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,429,000 after buying an additional 367,114 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

