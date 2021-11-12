SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $30.47 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $30.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $30.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $30.47 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $741.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $324.56 and a 12 month high of $762.95.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,981,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.