FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Raised by Analyst

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENB. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.72.

TSE ENB opened at C$52.62 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$37.33 and a twelve month high of C$54.00. The company has a market cap of C$106.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.73%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

