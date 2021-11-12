FY2022 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

NYSE:JCI opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 198,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 944,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 163,661 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,516,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.