Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Profound Medical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

