HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of PMCB stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. PharmaCyte Biotech has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $55.50.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

