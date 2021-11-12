Pandora A/S’s (PANDY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PANDY. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pandora A/S has an average rating of Hold.

PANDY stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $835.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.4018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

