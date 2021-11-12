Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

LON HFD opened at GBX 324.40 ($4.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 232.50 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £645.94 million and a PE ratio of 12.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 311.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 359.17.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.