Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ODMUF opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Old Mutual has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

