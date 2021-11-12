Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of ODMUF opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Old Mutual has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.25.
Old Mutual Company Profile
