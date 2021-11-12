Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has $146.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $138.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $111.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.42. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 53,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354,609 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

