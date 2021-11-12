Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,550.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 84.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY opened at $23.08 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

