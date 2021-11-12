Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

ADVM has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.