FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Reduced by DA Davidson

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognex in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of CGNX opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.46.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 180.0% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

