Apria (NYSE:APR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Apria (NYSE:APR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APR. Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

NYSE:APR opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts predict that Apria will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,925,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $63,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,849.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,242,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,516,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,639,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,576,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

