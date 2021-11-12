Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMS. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

FMS stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. Research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

