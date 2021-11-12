Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMS. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.
FMS stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
