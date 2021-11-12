National Bank Financial Lowers K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target to C$45.00

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KBRLF opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

