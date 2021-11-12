Desjardins Weighs in on Sprott Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sprott in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.06.

Get Sprott alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SII. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Sprott stock opened at C$57.39 on Wednesday. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$35.86 and a 1 year high of C$57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.