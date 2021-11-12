FY2022 EPS Estimates for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Boosted by Analyst

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of James Hardie Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on JHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of JHX opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.