Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38).

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

CLRB opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 354.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

