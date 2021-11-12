BMO Capital Markets Raises Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Power Co. of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

