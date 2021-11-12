Desjardins Raises Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$157.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRBZF. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Shares of PRBZF opened at $109.02 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $109.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.81.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

