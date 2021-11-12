Desjardins Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.80.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.74 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB cut their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.44.

TSE BNS opened at C$82.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$60.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

