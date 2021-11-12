Volkswagen AG Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Volkswagen in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

VWAGY opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

