Canaccord Genuity Raises Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$38.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

