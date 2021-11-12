Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

BNEFF opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $176.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.33.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 94.05%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

