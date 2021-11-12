Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Get Adecco Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf raised Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Adecco Group stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -138.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecco Group (AHEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.