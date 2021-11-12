Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ANIOY opened at $6.46 on Monday. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

