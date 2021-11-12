Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avant Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.

AVDX stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. Avant Diagnostics has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $25.41.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

