Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) & Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Critical Review

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Nuvera Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 1.11 -$402.00 million N/A N/A Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.76 $9.84 million $2.39 9.19

Nuvera Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A Nuvera Communications 19.06% 11.29% 6.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Frontier Communications Parent and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $41.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.46%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Frontier Communications Parent on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

