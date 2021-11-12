Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.63.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

GPN opened at $128.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 227,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% in the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

