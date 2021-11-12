Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

