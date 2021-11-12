Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hecla Mining Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hecla Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25, a PEG ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 2.16. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.