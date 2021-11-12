William Blair Weighs in on Viasat, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Viasat in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Viasat’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of VSAT opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. Viasat has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 115.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Viasat by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Viasat by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

