Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $102.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wynn Resorts have outperformed the industry over the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from gradual improvement in visitation (in Macau), improved non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic markets. Also, increased focus on WynnBET bode well. Going forward, the company anticipates solid revenue generation on the back of new product features and unique marketing campaign. However, coronavirus related woes persists. During the second quarter 2021, the company’s operations was negatively impacted by an outbreak of the virus in Guangdong. Notably, travel restrictions, quarantine measures, testing requirements, and capacity limitations remain in effect at its Macau Operations. Moreover, spread of the Delta variant remains a concern. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved down.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.67.

WYNN stock opened at $94.38 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

