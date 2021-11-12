Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

