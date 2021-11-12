Lennox International (LII) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lennox International (NYSE: LII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2021 – Lennox International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/26/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $276.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $334.00 to $349.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $342.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $267.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Lennox International is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $342.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LII stock opened at $311.33 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 421.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

