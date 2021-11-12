Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:PCTN opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Wednesday. Picton Property Income has a 52-week low of GBX 68.50 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.60 ($1.31). The stock has a market cap of £542.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.23.
Picton Property Income Company Profile
