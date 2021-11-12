Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:PCTN opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Wednesday. Picton Property Income has a 52-week low of GBX 68.50 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.60 ($1.31). The stock has a market cap of £542.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.23.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

