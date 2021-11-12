Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report released on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 35.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 71,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 302,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

