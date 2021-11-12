B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $84,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth $225,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.