Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Lowered by Analyst

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for WestRock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

WRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

