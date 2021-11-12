Brokers Issue Forecasts for Coinbase Global, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $336.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.11.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,491 shares of company stock worth $174,307,706 in the last 90 days.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

