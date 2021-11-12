freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €22.00 ($25.88) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNTN. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, freenet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.18 ($27.27).

freenet stock opened at €23.18 ($27.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.41. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

