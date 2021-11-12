BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 628.80 ($8.22).

BA stock opened at GBX 571 ($7.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £18.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 566.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 548.62. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

