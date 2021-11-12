Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ABF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,002 ($26.16) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,897.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 34.30 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

